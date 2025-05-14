It's a Sonny Day in Kinston: Fauci's Six Scoreless Lead Jackals to First Win of 2025 over Down East
May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (1-3) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (0-3) 8-3 in Wednesday's matinee. Jackals' starter Sonny Fauci (1-0) dealt six scoreless frames, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts.
New Jersey struck first in the second inning when Arbert Cipion scored on a Jimmy Costin RBI-groundout. Leading 1-0, Cipion scored his second run of the game in the fourth frame when Richel Del Rosario drove him in on a sacrifice fly, doubling the lead to 2-0.
In the sixth, Ryan Davis caused chaos, stealing third base and forcing a throwing error, allowing him to score, growing the advantage to 3-0. The Jackals piled on in the seventh when Ryan Ford singled to plate Bryson Parks. Later in the inning, Cipion singled to score Ford.
New Jersey led 5-0 at the stretch when Down East mounted a comeback effort, scoring two runs in the seventh on a Kam Guidry RBI-double. Yassel Pino's second solo shot of the season sliced the margin to 5-3 in the eighth inning and Down East had the go-ahead run at the dish when Nicholas Trabacchi (SV, 1) entered and struck out Cole Hill, stranding runners on the corners.
In the ninth, Ford provided insurance with a three-run home run, scoring Parks and Luis Acevedo, growing the lead to 8-3. Trabacchi struck-out the side in the ninth, to earn his first save of the season.
The Jackals conclude their series in Kinston tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
