Wild Things Take Middle Game, Series at Home

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Wednesday night, the Washington Wild Things took another win against the Ottawa Titans in game two of a three-game series with a score of 4-2 in front of another strong home crowd at EQT Park. It was Caleb McNeely's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and another great pitching performance that solidified the Wild Things' third-consecutive win.

Jo Oyama tripled in his first at bat, setting up Felix Valerio who hit into a groundout and opened the scoring early in the top of the first inning for the Ottawa Titans, giving them a 1-0 lead. AJ Wright tripled with two outs for another chance to score, but Regi Grace struck out Tucker Zdunich to end the inning.

The Wild Things answered quickly after going down 1-0 when Jeff Liquori was hit by the pitch in his first trip to the plate and Tyreque Reed tripled allowing Liquori to score from first, tying the game at 1-1. It was Reed's first triple as a Wild Thing and fourth as a pro. Washington's scoring didn't stop there as Andrew Czech grounded out to short allowing Reed to score from third. The Wild Things took the lead with that at 2-1.

Jeremy Piatkiewicz advanced to first base after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth. Jackie Urbaez tries to advance himself and Piatkiewicz, but Sammy Infante made a great effort for the double play to keep Washington's lead intact heading to the bottom of the fifth inning.

Robert Chayka reached on an infield single after Grant Larson's rushed throw pulled the first baseman off the bag in the bottom half. Chayka stole second base off an attempted pickoff by Larson and then Willie Estrada grounded out to advance Chayka to third base. Caleb McNeely, battling with two outs, extended the Wild Things lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer, his first of the season.

Washington brought Brent Franscisco from the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning to relieve Regi Grace. Grace showed out in his debut with the Wild Things, pitching five innings with six strikeouts, no walks, and a run against on three hits.

After a leadoff single in the seventh and a walk, Ottawa brought the tying run to the plate. Lamar Briggs grounded a ball to third, which was nearly turned into a triple play with McNeely stepping on third for the first out, throwing to second for the second out and the throw going to first base. It was beat out by Briggs, who eventually stole second before a walk to Michael Fuhrman brought the tying tally back to the dish. However, Francisco got pinch hitter Jonah Sebring to strikeout.

Ryan Chasse also saw the tying run come to the plate but fanned two batters to get out of the eighth unscathed. Joelvis Del Rosario allowed a run and the go-ahead run on base in the ninth, but slammed the door with a fielder's choice that went five unassisted to end the Ottawa threat and the game, giving him saves on back-to-back nights.

The series finale takes place on Thursday morning as the Wild Things look to sweep the series. First pitch is set for 10:35 a.m. at EQT Park. Zach Kirby will make his second start of the 2025 season for Washington while Taylor Wright will take the mound for Ottawa. Tomorrow is also Grand Slam School Day at the ballpark.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.