Infante's Two-Run Single in Sixth Lifts Wild Things in Home Opener

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tuesday Night, the Washington Wild Things won the first game of the series and home opener, defeating the Ottawa Titans 3-2 in front of a home crowd of 1,888 fans at EQT Park. It was Sammy Infante's two-run, sixth-inning single and a strong night for the pitching staff that lifted Washington to 2-2 on the year.

Jo Oyama opened the scoring for the Ottawa Titans in the top of the third inning, on a two-run single and went to second on an error. The play put the Titans up 2-0 but Ottawa didn't get anything further. However, the Wild Things responded in the bottom of the fourth, when Wagner Lagrange launched a solo shot to get Washington on the board.

Washington looked poised to take the lead in the fifth, with Jommer Hernandez and Caleb McNeely both reaching scoring position, but Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill worked out of the jam and notched a career-high eight strikeouts in the process.

The Wild Things kept the pressure on in the sixth, loading the bases. Sammy Infante came through with the aforementioned clutch two-run single, giving Washington its first lead of the night. The Wild Things bullpen took care of business as they allowed no runs over the latter part of the game despite being on the ropes in the top half of the eighth with bases loaded. Infante saved a pair of runs after a ball was hit hard to the second baseman.

Joelvis Del Rosario came in and struck out the side to seal the comeback win for the Wild Things. Del Rosario notched his first Wild Things save.

Washington improves to 2-2 on the season while Ottawa (2-1) drops its first game of the 2025 season.

The series continues Wednesday evening, with game two. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at EQT Park. Regi Grace is scheduled to make his Wild Things debut on the mound. He'll be opposed by Grant Larson, who goes for Ottawa. It's the first Senior Slugger Program Wednesday of the season presented by AARP Pennsylvania and all fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs thanks to Berks Foods.







