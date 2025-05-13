ThunderBolts Drop Late Lead in Loss to Schaumburg

CRESTWOOD, IL - For the second time in six days, the Schaumburg Boomers erased a 3-2 deficit to defeat the ThunderBolts as they captured the series opener 5-4 at Ozinga Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Bolts (2-3) scored three runs over the first two innings, plating one in the first without gaining a hit. Cam Phelts walked, stole second, advanced to third and scored on a Christian Kuzemka groundball.

Schaumburg (3-2) got a run on a Windy City error in the second but the Bolts took a 3-1 lead, getting hits from David Maberry and Zach Beadle in the bottom of the frame.

Beadle singled again in the fourth inning but that was the only hit for the ThunderBolts after the second as they were held to just three for the game. Schaumburg also had trouble finding baserunners until the top of the fifth, when Andrew Sojka homered to cut the deficit to one.

In the seventh inning, Anthony Calarco tied the score on an RBI single and former ThunderBolt Bren Spillane followed with a long two-run homer to give the Boomers their first lead at 5-3.

Phelts fought back again, drawing a walk in the eighth and eventually scoring on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one. The Bolts threatened to tie it in the ninth, getting Winder Diaz to second base with no outs but Cristhian Tortosa struck out the last three batters to preserve the 5-4 final.

Dylan Stutsman (1-0) threw a scoreless inning of relief for the win and Caleb Riedel (0-2) gave up the game-winning homer for the loss. It was Tortosa's first save.

The series continues on Wednesday morning in Schaumburg. Bobby Vath (0-0, 9.82) starts game two for the ThunderBolts against Schaumburg's Cole Cook (0-0, 3.00). First pitch from Wintrust Field is scheduled for 11:00 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







