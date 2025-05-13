Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Infielder Ti'Quan Forbes

May 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters announced today that right-handed pitcher Rodney Theophile has been activated from the VISA INACTIVE list. With this move, the Mud Monsters' active roster is now at 25 players.

Theophile, an imposing 6-foot-6, 275 lb right-handed, Nicaraguan, joins the active roster for the first time, being pulled in from the VISA INACTIVE list. Rodney will move straight into the starting rotation and start the opening game of the upcoming 3-game set versus the visiting Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch is set for 6:30. Gates open one hour prior at 5:30.

Don't miss out on the fun at Trustmark Park! Here's what's coming up for the rest of this week's homestand:

- Tuesday, May 13 - 6:30 PM:

Master Mudders Club (ages 55+) & Bingo Night

- Wednesday, May 14 - 6:30 PM:

What's on the Stick?

Sample "Mystery" and "You Pick" Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick.

Try all 7 flavors to earn an exclusive "Meat the Challenge" T-shirt!

- Thursday, May 15 - 6:30 PM:

Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy 16oz draft beers for just $2.

- Friday, May 16 - 6:30 PM:

Fireworks Friday

Plus, more Bingo fun throughout the night.

- Saturday, May 17 - 6:00 PM:

Leather Patch Cap Giveaway (presented by the U.S. Coast Guard; while supplies last).

- Sunday, May 18 - 2:00 PM:

Family Feature Sunday

Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day & Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum.

Join us for Mississippi Mud Monster baseball, off-the-wall promotions, and a swamp-sized good time all week long!

The Mud Monsters, based in Pearl, Mississippi, play their home games at Trustmark Park and are committed to building a competitive roster under the leadership of Manager Jay Pecci and General Manager Andrew Seymour.







Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.