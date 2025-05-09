Mud Monsters Mash in Historic Inaugural Bash

PEARL, MS - The promise of a new style of pro baseball and family fun, paired with a locally flavored roster of opening night stars, powered the Mississippi Mud Monsters past the Florence Y'alls, 13-2, on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

A crowd of 4,552 fans mud-skipped through the turnstiles to witness the Frontier League's debut in Mississippi.

The home crowd didn't have to wait long to cheer. Mississippian Brayland Skinner scored the first run in Mud Monsters history in the bottom of the first inning, coming home on an Eddie Javier Jr. error-before the team even recorded its first hit. That first hit came an inning later, when catcher Victor Diaz singled to center field.

In the fourth, back-to-back doubles by Karrel Paz and Travis Holt, plus singles from Diaz and Skinner, staked Mississippi's opening night starter-7-foot-2 Australian James Boeree-to a 3-1 lead.

Boeree exited after four no-hit innings, allowing one run on four walks and striking out three.

New Orleanian Tyree Thompson followed with two shutout innings, allowing just one hit and earning the first win in Mud Monsters history.

Mississippi broke the game open by batting around in the sixth, sending 11 to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits and two Y'alls errors.

Relievers Zack Morris and Michael Reed bridged the game to the eighth, where a two-run double by Travis Holt capped a three-run inning to put the Monsters up 13-2.

Jackson Smith, the first Mississippian to pitch for the Mud Monsters, tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the 13-2 win.

Thompson's victory moves him to 1-0. Florence starter Shawn Gamelin took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings, striking out five. He's now 0-1.

The game also marked the managerial debut for Mud Monsters skipper Jay Pecci, who earned his first career victory. "I was very happy to see the team perform so well and show the fans of Mississippi right away that we mean business. But also, we showed that we are here for the community as our players enjoyed ushering fans into the stadium and signing autographs," Pecci remarked. "It was just a great night all around."

Game two of the series is Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Gates at Trustmark Park open an hour before first pitch. 2022 Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year Luis Devers will start for Mississippi, while the Y'alls counter with right-hander Matt Fernandez.







