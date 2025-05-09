Otters Fall in Heartbreaking Opening Day

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, Ind. - After a rained out original Opening Day, the 2025 season opener saw a ninth inning lead lost as the Evansville Otters fell 5-4 to the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday night.

In the Otters' season opener, Evansville sent out the lefty Braden Scott for the second year in a row. He began his season with a bit of control issues but was able to work through them in the first inning without giving up a run. In the second, two strikeouts quickly refueled his confidence.

In the third frame, Evansville finally broke through. Alain Camou and Graham Brown had two straight hits to start the inning. With the two runners on, David Mendham walked to the plate and lined a hit up the middle to score both.

Entering the top of the fifth, Evansville was still clinging to a two-run advantage. Braden Scott's day ended with the top of the fifth with a final line of no runs on one hit, four walks and six strikeouts in five full innings.

In the bottom half of the fifth, the Otters added some insurance. With David Mendham on first, LJ Jones knocked his first hit in an Otters uniform up the middle to put two-on for Pavin Parks. Parks lasered a ball deep in the hole towards second base, forcing Gateway second baseman Paxton Wallace to make a quick, inaccurate throw to first. The hit scored Mendham and as the ball trickled away from first, Jones advanced to third. On the throw from first to third from Friedrick, an overthrow escaped into the left field corner which allowed Jones to also score and lift the lead to 4-0.

The score remained at 4-0 heading into the top of the eighth inning. A line drive RBI-single for the Grizzlies dropped into centerfield in the eighth, bringing Gateway to within three.

In the top of the ninth, Otters newcomer Joan Gonzalez was called on to close while Evansville held a 4-1 advantage. After a leadoff walk, a two-run homer to put the game within one for Gateway.

A quick single chased Gonzalez, bringing Ryan Wiltse in to try to once again close the game out. Two RBI hits gave Gateway the lead for the first time Friday night.

Evansville was unable to get through Gateway closer Sam Coonrod in the home half of the ninth, dropping the contest 5-4.

Evansville (0-1) concludes Opening Weekend with a double header against Gateway (1-0) tomorrow with the first game beginning at 5:05 P.M. Gates open for Superhero Night at 4:00 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the end of the first.

