Boomers Shut out at Joliet

May 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers placed runners on base in eight different innings and out-hit the home standing Joliet Slammers but suffered a 5-0 loss on the road Friday night.

The Boomers placed runners on base in each of the first four innings against Frontier League veteran Zac Westcott but could not score. Blake Berry, a former Boomer, put his team ahead 2-0 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Schaumburg had two runners thrown out at the plate later in the game with chances to cut into the deficit. Joliet tacked on two in the seventh and one in the eighth on extra-base hits to account for the final despite totaling just five hits.

Schaumburg finished with nine hits but could not solve five different hurlers, led by five innings from Westcott, the league's all-time leader in nearly every pitching category. Dwayne Matos suffered the hard luck loss, allowing just two runs on two hits in six innings in his Schaumburg debut and his first start since 2022. Both hits came in the fourth. Alec Craig, Christian Fedko and Bren Spillane all tallied two hits in the losing effort.

The 2025 season continues at 6:05pm on Saturday night with another game at Joliet. RHP Derek Salata will make his pro debut for the Boomers against former Schaumburg hurler LHP Gunnar Kines.







