Boomers Open 2025 with Comeback Victory

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off the 2025 season by scoring eight runs over the final two innings to take down the Windy City ThunderBolts 10-3 at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg grabbed the lead early when Christian Fedko crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first. Windy City instantly answered with three in the second but could do little on offense the rest of the way. Schaumburg starter Cole Cook sat down the final 12 batters he faced but departed trailing 3-2 after six innings.

Anthony Calarco came through with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, throttling a 3-1 pitch deep to right for a three-run double to give the Boomers the lead. Kyle Fitzgerald would add a two-run single later in the frame. Calarco added another RBI single in the eighth after Andrew Sojka tallied a two-run triple.

Cook walked one and struck out four in six innings. Aaron Glickstein grabbed the win in relief with two scoreless frames while Mitch White closed out the victory. The Boomers finished with eight hits as Sojka and Calarco both tallied a pair. Alec Craig and Aaron Simmons both walked twice while Fedko reached base three times.

The 2025 season will continue with three games at Joliet this weekend beginning with a 6:35pm affair on Friday night. RHP Dwayne Matos will make the start against RHP Zac Westcott.

