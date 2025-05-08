Boomers Open 2025 with Comeback Victory
May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off the 2025 season by scoring eight runs over the final two innings to take down the Windy City ThunderBolts 10-3 at Wintrust Field.
Schaumburg grabbed the lead early when Christian Fedko crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first. Windy City instantly answered with three in the second but could do little on offense the rest of the way. Schaumburg starter Cole Cook sat down the final 12 batters he faced but departed trailing 3-2 after six innings.
Anthony Calarco came through with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, throttling a 3-1 pitch deep to right for a three-run double to give the Boomers the lead. Kyle Fitzgerald would add a two-run single later in the frame. Calarco added another RBI single in the eighth after Andrew Sojka tallied a two-run triple.
Cook walked one and struck out four in six innings. Aaron Glickstein grabbed the win in relief with two scoreless frames while Mitch White closed out the victory. The Boomers finished with eight hits as Sojka and Calarco both tallied a pair. Alec Craig and Aaron Simmons both walked twice while Fedko reached base three times.
The 2025 season will continue with three games at Joliet this weekend beginning with a 6:35pm affair on Friday night. RHP Dwayne Matos will make the start against RHP Zac Westcott.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2025
- ThunderBolts Drop Opener on Late Comeback - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Open 2025 with Comeback Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Crushers Season Opener in New York Postponed Due to Rain - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Opening Night Rained Out - New York Boulders
- Otters' 2025 Opening Day Postponed - Evansville Otters
- Opening Night Rained out in Evansville - Gateway Grizzlies
- What to Expect for Bird Dawgs Inaugural Opening Homestand - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Brockton Rox to Host Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa Saturday, June 21 - Brockton Rox
- ValleyCats Move Opening Day & Fireworks to Saturday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Monsters Unleashed: Mississippi Mud Monsters Launch Opening Homestand with Fireworks, Pickleball, and Swamp-Sized Fun - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Boomers Open 2025 with Comeback Victory
- Boomers Announce Extensions for Bennett and Larson
- New Beer Garden and Second Ben's Pretzel Location Highlight Wintrust Field Upgrades for 2025
- Boomers Season Ends in Pennsylvania
- Rainout Sends Season Outcome to Final Day