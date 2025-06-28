Boomers Steal a Victory Late
June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored seven unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth to rally from down 5-1 and steal an 8-5 victory over the Washington Wild Things and gain a game of space in the standings on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.
Washington jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first behind three consecutive extra-base hits with two outs. The Boomers were able to get one back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI double from Banks Tolley. Washington plated single runs in the second and fourth to build the 5-1 edge while the Boomers struggled against Washington starter Kobe Foster, who retired 12 straight from the second into the sixth.
The Schaumburg pitching staff kept putting together zeroes to give the offense a chance to respond. The bats came to life in the seventh with two outs, scoring three times to draw within 5-4. Alec Craig was hit by a pitch and Michael Gould followed with a walk after the first two hitters were retired. Christian Fedko knocked home the first run with a single and Anthony Calarco followed with an RBI single of his own. Tolley doubled home his second run of the game moments later but the Boomers left the bases loaded after facing three different Washington relievers. Kyle Fitzgerald singled to begin the eighth and moved to third on a throwing error. Will Prater tied the score with a sacrifice fly. Fedko was intentionally walked to bring up Calarco, who leads the league in RBIs. Calarco added to his total with a go-ahead two-run double.
Calarco finished 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs to up his league best RBI total to 58 in 44 games. The Boomers had managed just three hits in the first six innings. Tolley added two as the team totaled eight in the win. Dylan Stutsman collected the win in relief with Mitch White nailing down his fifth save. Nick Paciorek and Hambleton Oliver posted scoreless innings in advance of Stutsman. Starter Quinlan Wiley ended his outing with a scoreless fifth, the first of five straight scoreless frames from the pitching staff. The last two wins at home have been comebacks from down 8-0 and 5-1. The Boomers are 15-5 at Wintrust Field this season.
The Boomers (27-17) conclude the series with Washington on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm in a Family Sunday presented by Military Outreach USA as the nine-game homestand continues. RHP Derek Salata (3-3, 5.27) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers against RHP Jordan DiValerio (4-2, 5.64). The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
