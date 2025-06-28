Bird Dawgs Let Four-Run Lead Slip Away

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs walk away from home plate

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs walk away from home plate(Down East Bird Dawgs)

PEARL, Miss. - A four-run lead slipped away as the Bird Dawgs fell 5-4 to Mississippi on Saturday night at Trustmark Park, undone by three errors despite out-hitting the Mud Monsters 8-6.

The Bird Dawgs erupted in the fourth inning as Emmanuel Tapia and Cameron Masterman each doubled to drive in three combined runs, and Elias Stevens followed with an RBI single to give them a 4-0 lead.

Mississippi got on the board in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kasten Furr, then added two more in the sixth when Travis Holt hit an RBI single and Victor Diaz brought in another run with a groundout, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The Mud Monsters took the lead for good in the seventh as Brayland Skinner tied the game with an RBI single, and Furr scored on a defensive miscue to make it 5-4.

Andrew Baker (1-3) took the loss for the Bird Dawgs, allowing two runs in relief of starter Drew Henderson, who gave up three runs on five hits over five innings.

Game Bihm (1-1) earned the win, striking out two and holding the Bird Dawgs scoreless over 1 2/3 innings of relief. Mississippi starter Luis Devers went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out four. Sergio Sanchez closed it out with a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Bird Dawgs drop to 17-25 but still lead the series 3-2. The series finale against the Mud Monsters is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, at 6 p.m. CST.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.