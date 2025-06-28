Mud Monsters Top Bird Dawgs

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (20-24) came back from four runs to win the fifth game of the series. The Bird Dawgs (17-25) took an early lead, but Gage Bihm (1-1) and Sergio Sanchez (6 saves) gave up nothing after the Mud Monsters took the lead.

Luis Devers pitched into the seventh inning. The right-hander gave up eight hits over 6.1 innings, but five of those hits came in one inning. In the top of the fourth, Yassel Pino and Emmanuel Tapia hit back-to-back doubles to bring home the first run. Cameron Masterman brought home two more on a double to the left-centerfield wall and scored on an Elias Stevens single.

The Mud Monsters got their first run of the ballgame on a sacrifice fly by Kasten Furr (1-for-1) that scored Nilo Rijo (1-for-4). Brayland Skinner (3-for-4) led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a single by Travis Holt (1-for-4). Victor Diaz (0-for-4) bounced out to short, bringing Holt home and cutting the deficit to one.

In the top of the seventh, Bihm came on with a runner on third and one out. He proceeded to get a ground ball to first basemen Nick Hassan and struck out the next batter to escape the jam.

Hassan was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the inning, and Furr reached on a sacrifice bunt. Skinner had his third hit of the day to left tying the ball game at four. Holt, the very next batter hit a groundball to third basemen Jaylen Smith who overthrew the first baseman giving the Mud Monsters the lead.

Sanchez walked a batter in the ninth, the only person to reach base against Bihm and Sanchez over 2.2 innings. Sanchez got a groundball to shortstop to end the ballgame and give the Mud Monsters their 20th win.

The Mud Monsters will look to make it consecutive wins tomorrow night against the Bird Dawgs, in their final game of the season. Sunday's game has a scheduled first pitch of 6:00 CDT.







