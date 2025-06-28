Y'alls Sleep Walk to Series Loss

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell once again to Evansville 5-4 on Saturday night, as their slide to the bottom of the league continues.

The Florence offense was completely baffled by LHP Braden Scott tonight, who they tagged for 10 hits and seven runs back on May 31st. Scott held the Y'alls hitless through five innings of work and had an unconventional 15-up-15-down.

Evan Webster took the mound for Florence and for his third consecutive start allowed a first-inning home run. Webster allowed one more run in the second before finally getting into a groove and delivering three scoreless into the sixth.

The Y'alls finally got to Scott in the sixth after three hits in a row started the inning. TJ Reeves added an RBI single and Hank Zeisler tied it with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-2. Webster immediately allowed a leadoff home run in the bottom half of the inning and gave way to Max Whitesell out of the bullpen. Whitesell proceeded to "sell" the lead surrendering two more runs on two hits before finally escaping.

Florence threatened in the top of the ninth when Hector Nieves roped an RBI single to score Zade Richardson and moved the tying run to third. Mike Ballard wasn't able to get the job done and Florence fell 5-4, dropping to a season-high nine games below .500. Nieves and Craig Massey were the only Y'alls with multiple hits in the matchup.

The series finale between Florence and Evansville will take place tomorrow night at historic Bosse Field. Florence's RHP Shaun Gamelin faces off against RHP Parker Brahms for Evansville, with the first pitch set for 5:05 PM CT.







