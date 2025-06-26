Bullpen Implodes, Y'alls Lose Late

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped to the last-place Windy City ThunderBolts 12-9 on Thursday night. Florence has dropped three consecutive series in a row and are back to seven games below .500.

Jonaiker Villalobos drew the start for Florence and faced some difficulty after an hour-and-a-half rain delay to start the game leaving a wet mess at Thomas More Stadium. Villalobos went five innings allowing 3 runs (two earned) on two hits but had a season-high eight walks. Even with the lack of control, Villalobos left in line for the win up 7-3 heading to the sixth.

The pitching staff struggled all night, aside from the newcomer, Bradley Wilson, who tossed 2 frames allowing two unearned runs while picking up his first three professional strikeouts. Wilson was the only pitcher who didn't issue a walk.

Florence jumped out in front 2-0 after two RBI doubles from TJ Reeves and Hank Zeisler in the first inning. They added to the lead with a three-run third inning highlighted by RBI singles from Hector Nieves and Anthony Brocato. Craig Massey and Michael Quinones both had stellar nights at the bottom of the order with Massey nabbing four hits and Quinones adding a 3-for-5 line.

The Y'alls added two more in the fourth to make it 7-3. Windy City tightened the game in the seventh with two unearned runs, but Brendan Bobo deposited a two-run blast to left field for some insurance to a 9-5 lead.

The game fell apart when RHP Conner Mackay entered the game in the eighth. After a quick first out, a single and two walks loaded the bases for Windy City and they poked a pair of two-run doubles to tie the game at 9-9. Jett Lodes relieved Mackay inheriting the go-ahead runner on second. After another walk and a groundout, Oscar Serratos delivered the go-ahead two-run single to give Windy City an 11-9 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Florence threatened a little in the eighth but went down quiet in the ninth to drop a heartbreaking loss to the ThunderBolts. The Y'alls pitching staff had 14 walks, two hit batsmen, and four wild pitches while being complimented by two errors from the defense.

Florence heads to Evansville to open up a three-game series against the Otters on Friday night at historic Bosse Field. The Y'alls will send LHP Eli Majick to the mound and he will be opposed by Pavin Parks for Evansville. The first pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







