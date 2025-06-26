Spain Shoves, Quinn Homers in Debut as Crushers Beat Washington 7-2

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (20-19) finished off the Washington Wild Things (24-18) in a home-and-home series win with a convincing 7-2 victory at Crushers Stadium on Thursday night.

Lake Erie drew first blood in the bottom of the 1st with two outs when C Alfredo Gonzalez swiped his seventh bag of the season, then scored on a DH Vincent Byrd Jr. RBI single. Then in the 3rd 1B Scout Knotts drew a bases loaded walk to tag another run on the board for the Crushers.

The 4th was the big inning for Lake Erie, and it was started by a new acquisition, 3B Jaidan Quinn, a third baseman out of Concordia University, Nebraska, who was signed Thursday morning. He launched his first professional hit and home run, a two-run dinger. Quinn is plenty familiar with the long ball like he showed in his Crushers debut, as he launched 73 in his collegiate career.

CF Dario Gomez got in on the home run party a few batters later with a solo shot of his own, his third of the season. It's the third straight game the Crushers have hit two home runs in the same inning. It's a contagious thing. Following the 4th, Lake Erie led 5-0.

On the mound, RHP Dylan Spain was excellent and efficient. He mowed down Wild Things hitters in a dominant seven innings of work, and his only blemish was a two-run homer given up to RF Jeff Liquori in the 6th. Spain's final line: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

2B Davie Morgan had a great game going 3-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double in the 7th. Scout Knotts added another RBI to his line on a fielder's choice in the 8th, and the Crushers moseyed their way to a 7-2 victory and a series win over Washington.

Alfredo Gonzalez, SS Jarrod Watkins, Davie Morgan, Vincent Byrd Jr., and Jaidan Quinn all had multi-hit efforts in the 15-hit parade. Dylan Spain (2-2) got his first win as a starter. Washington righty Zach Kirby (3-1) was pinned with his first loss in eight starts this season.

The Crushers will open up a home series with the Gateway Grizzlies starting tomorrow, June 27th at 7:05pm ET. It's Military Appreciation Night! Prior to the game, the Crushers are partnering with Flight of the Flags and the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission to honor fallen veterans by flying their funeral flags over Crushers Stadium in a WW2 bomber. Make sure you're in your seats for the special pregame ceremony, and get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

