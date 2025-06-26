Tri-City Drops First Series in over a Month

June 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (24-16) fell 8-2 to the Ottawa Titans (15-26) on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The defeat marked the first series loss (second overall) since May 25th in Québec.

Jackie Urbaez led off the game with a bunt single against Cam Jones. Aaron Casillas lifted a two-run jack to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.

Demias Jimerson cut the deficit to 2-1 with a solo home run off Alfredo Villa in the bottom of the first. It was his first blast of the season.

Ottawa added a couple of runs in the second. Victor Cerny and Kaiden Cardoso singled. Jeremy Pitakiewicz bunted into a 1-6 double play. Michael Mugan walked before Urbaez cashed in with a two-run double to put the Titans on top, 4-1.

Ian Walters went yard in the home half of the second to make it a 4-2 affair. It was his seventh long ball of the year.

Ottawa tacked on a run in the fifth. Tim Holyk homered off Luke Trueman to provide the Titans with a 5-2 advantage.

Mugan singled off Gino Sabatine. Urbaez replaced Mugan at first, and reached on a fielder's choice. Casillas went to first on an error from John McHenry and Urbaez moved to third. AJ Wright doubled in a run. Two batters later, Holyk singled in a pair to make it an 8-2 contest.

Villa (3-2) earned the win. He pitched seven frames, surrendering two runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Jones (0-1) served as the opener and received the loss. He tossed 1.2 innings.

Tri-City begins a three-game road trip tomorrow, Friday, June 27th against the Sussex County Miners. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | OTTAWA 8 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Alfredo Villa (3-2)

L: Cam Jones (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:25

Attendance: 4,412

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. The ValleyCats July 4th homestand will go from July 1-6. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.