ThunderBolts Ride Walks, Clutch Hits to Comeback Win

June 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The ThunderBolts scored six runs in the eighth inning to overcome a five-run deficit and beat the Florence Y'alls 12-9 at Thomas More Stadium Thursday night.

After a 93-minute rain delay, Florence (17-24) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings as they collected six hits, including three doubles.

In the third inning, the Bolts (12-30) began the first of what would be three comeback attempts in the game. David Maberry's RBI single started the scoring and they took advantage of three walks to score two runs in the fourth without a hit.

Florence posted two runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 7-3 but the Bolts fought back in the seventh. Maberry and Christian Kuzemka each hit RBI doubles to cut the deficit to 7-5.

For the third time, Florence tried to put the game away when Brendan Bobo hit a two-run homer in the seventh, but the ThunderBolts brought home six runs in the eighth inning. They loaded the bases on a hit and two walks before Michael Sandle doubled home two runs. Daryl Ruiz followed with a two-run double that tied the score at nine. After a James Dunlap walk, Oscar Serratos delivered the game-winning hit, a two-run single that made it 11-9.

Two walks and two hit batters in the ninth added the final run. In all, the Bolts drew a season-high 14 walks.

Trevin Reynolds (4-3) pitched the final three innings, scoreless for the win. Connor Mackay (1-1) allowed five runs to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts return home on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. Bryce Hellgeth (0-2, 6.19) starts game one of the series for the Bolts.







