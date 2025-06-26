Bats Come Alive, Villa Tosses Quality Outing for Series Win

Ottawa Titans pitcher Alfredo Villa

Troy, NY - The Ottawa Titans (15-26) used a pair of extra base hits over the first two frames and a quality outing from Alfredo Villa (win, 3-2) to secure an 8-2 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats (24-16) on Thursday night, earning their first winning road trip of the season.

With Jackie Urbaez aboard on a bunt single to start the game, Aaron Casillas blasted his second home run of the season to left off of opener Cam Jones (loss, 0-1) to make it 2-0 in the early going.

In the bottom of the first, the ValleyCats cut into the deficit with their first of two homers of the night, as Demias Jimerson lifted a solo shot off Villa to left-centre to open up the frame.

The Titans answered right back in the second for two more, getting a huge two-out, two-run double from Jackie Urbaez - putting the visitors up 4-1. Jones' night came to an end after just an inning and two-thirds, allowing four runs on five hits, walking a pair in his fourth start of the season.

Ian Walters clubbed a solo homer off Villa to make it 4-2 in the bottom of the second inning. In six games against the Titans this season, Walters has hit four of his seven homers during the season series.

In a tight game throughout the middle frames, the Titans erupted in the later half - as Tim Holyk launched his second homer of the year off right-hander Luke Trueman in the sixth inning to make it 5-2.

The offence was back at it in the seventh against right-hander Gino Sabatine, plating three more for good measure on three hits. AJ Wright picked up his team-leading twelfth double of the year to plate one, setting up a two-run single from Holyk to make it 8-2.

Villa limited the damage outside of the two long balls, tossing seven innings of two-run ball for the quality start. In his sixth start of the year, the righty surrendered eight hits, walked three, and fanned six for his third consecutive victory.

Out of the bullpen, Billy Duby sealed the deal with two scoreless innings - allowing two hits and striking out two.

Jackie Urbaez, Kaiden Cardoso, and Tim Holyk each posted multi-hit performances in the win. The Titans also lock up just their second series win all-time at "The Joe" - while taking four of a possible six during their final road trip of June.

The Ottawa Titans head home to start a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. As part of the pre-Canada Day long weekend festivities, fans will be treated to a post-game fireworks show, presented by Archangel Fireworks. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

