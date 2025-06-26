Liquori Robs Homer, Hits Homer in Loss

June 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - Washington dropped the rubber game against Lake Erie to finish the series 7-2 but in defeat, Jeff Liquori stung three balls at the plate including one off the Crushers Stadium scoreboard for his fifth homer of the season while he also took away a homer from Jarrod Watkins with an acrobatic, leaping grab against the wall in the eighth inning of the game.

Lake Erie scored on an RBI single by Vincent Byrd Jr. in the first, on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Scout Knotts in the third and on two homers in the fourth before Liquori's home run in the sixth inning made it 5-2. Washington ended up with the tying run at the dish in the frame but couldn't manage more.

The Crushers scored singular runs in the seventh and eighth innings, the first against Luke McCollough and the second against Jackson Hicks.

The longest road trip of the season, scheduled for 10 games in 11 days and four cities, starts with a defeat by the Crushers and will now continue in Schaumburg over the weekend against the Boomers. First pitch Friday at Wintrust Field is slated for 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT. A new Washington arm will make his team debut on the mound while Schaumburg is set to send Isaiah Rivera to the mound to make his third start of the season.







