Seven-Run Barrage in Fourth Lifts Bird Dawgs over Mud Monsters

June 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Down East Bird Dawgs exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning Wednesday night, powering past the Mississippi Mud Monsters for a 10-7 win at Trustmark Park.

Nick Hassan opened the scoring for Mississippi with an RBI groundout in the second inning to give the Mud Monsters a 1-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs responded with a seven-run fourth, sparked by back-to-back RBI singles from Ali LaPread and Jaylen Smith. Kam Guidry added a sacrifice fly, Cole Hill delivered a two-run single, and Emmanuel Tapia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cap the inning and make it 7-1.

Ryan Cash cut into the deficit with a two-run single in the fourth, and the Mud Monsters continued their push in the sixth. Hassan brought home a run with a groundout, Kasten Furr followed with an RBI double, and Travis Holt singled to make it a one-run game at 7-6.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the seventh as Trotter Harlan and Ali LaPread each delivered RBI singles to stretch the lead to 9-6.

Nilo Rijo hit a solo home run for Mississippi in the bottom half of the inning to make it 9-7.

Tapia added insurance with his 11th home run of the season in the ninth inning, and the Bird Dawgs held on for a 10-7 victory.

Danny Beal (1-2) earned his first professional win for the Bird Dawgs, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out a season-high eight over five innings. Nate Roof pitched the ninth, picking up his third save of the season.

Brandon Mitchell (2-3) took the loss, giving up seven runs, three of them earned, and striking out three over 3 2/3 innings.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs improve to 16-24 and take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series. They'll look to clinch at least a series split when the two teams meet for game four on Friday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. CST at Trustmark Park.

