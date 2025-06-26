Jackals Drop Pitcher's Duel to Miners

June 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







AUGUSTA, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (14-25) fell to the Sussex County Miners (28-13).

Rob Hensey and Alex Barker dueled through the first seven innings, keeping the game in a scoreless tie entering the seventh inning stretch. During that time, a combined five runners reached scoring position. In the bottom of the seventh, Sean Roby Jr. led off with a single. The next hitter, Jordan Smith doubled, placing runners on second and third. Barker struck out Keenan O'Brien before Dom Johnson squeaked a ground ball through the left side to score both Roby Jr. and Smith.

Trailing 2-0, the Jackals only had one more baserunner the rest of the way when Jake DeLeo walked with two outs in the top of the eighth inning.

Hensey (W, 5-1) earned the win after throwing seven shutout frames with nine strikeouts. Barker (L, 3-4) took the loss, tossing 6.1 innings, conceding two runs with eight strikeouts. Logan Waltz came on in relief for Barker, throwing 0.2 innings of shutout ball. Frankie Guliano followed for the Jackals, putting up a zero in the eighth inning with a strikeout.

For the Miners, Tyler Luneke struck out two in the eighth. Matt Stil (S, 2) booked the save, striking out two in a perfect ninth.

The Jackals conclude their eight game trip with a three-game weekend set in Ottawa. First pitch for tomorrow's opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.