Boomers Stumble Late at Joliet

June 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to hold a 5-0 lead as the Joliet Slammers scored in their final three plate appearances to steal a 7-5 victory and sweep the mid-week road series.

Michael Gould stole the show early, connecting on solo homers in the first and fourth to put the Boomers ahead 2-0. Gould pushed the edge to 3-0 with an RBI double in the sixth to score Andrew Sojka. Anthony Calarco followed with a mammoth blast for his 12th homer of the year to make the score 5-0. Joliet chipped away, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth and plating three runs in the seventh, scoring the tying run on a controversial play. Joliet then plated two more in the eighth to grab the victory. Schaumburg brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not break through.

Gould finished 3-for-4 with the two homers and three RBIs. Gould has homered six times over the last eight contests. Calarco also finished with two hits, upping his league leading RBI total to 53. The Boomers finished with nine hits in the loss. Eric Turner tossed 5.1 innings and allowed two runs but did not factor in the decision. Aaron Glickstein suffered the defeat in relief.

The Boomers (26-16) return home on Friday night to begin a lengthy nine-game homestand beginning with Jurassic Ballpark at 6:30pm.







