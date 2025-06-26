Tacos and Tequila Festival Saturday

Tacos & Tequila Festival is a nostalgia-packed throwback hip-hop celebration pairing chart-topping artists with bold flavors and high-energy fun. Produced by Social House Entertainment, the event at EQT Park features performances by iconic artists like Lil Jon, Mike Jones, Trina, and more-bringing the ultimate 2000s party soundtrack to life. Guests will enjoy the city's best tacos, handcrafted margaritas, lucha libre wrestling, and over-the-top experiences like a Chihuahua beauty pageant and tequila tasting lounge. Playing this Saturday, June 28, 2025, the festival transforms EQT Park into an unforgettable all-day party where music lovers, taco fanatics, and good-time chasers unite. Leave the kiddos at home; this event is strictly 21+.

THE COMPLETE ARTIST LINEUP

Lil Jon - Global hitmaker and hype king behind chart-toppers like "Yeah!", "Snap Yo Fingers," and "Turn Down for What."

Chingy - The king of early 2000s party vibes behind "Right Thurr" and "Holidae In."

Trina - The Diamond Princess of hip-hop, bringing unapologetic attitude and bangers like "Pull Over," "B R Right," and "Look Back at Me."

Petey Pablo - The North Carolina wild card waving shirts and taking names with club staples "Raise Up" and "Freek-a-Leek."

Paul Wall - Houston's iced-out rap king bringing smooth Southern rhymes and hits like

"Sittin' Sidewayz"

Mike Jones - Who? MIKE JONES. H-Town's most unforgettable name with chart-topping classics like "Still Tippin'" and "Back Then."

Twista - The Guinness-certified speedster whose rapid-fire flow and hits like "Overnight Celebrity" redefined Midwest rap.

DJ Ashton Martin - Spinning nonstop energy and dancefloor anthems that keep the party moving all night long.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to an all-star throwback lineup, Tacos & Tequila Festival offers an unforgettable day packed with flavor, fun, and festivities, including:

The Area's Best Tacos and Street Eats - Pittsburgh's top vendors serving up mouthwatering tacos and more.

Handcrafted Margaritas - Refreshing, flavor-packed margaritas to keep the party going.

Tequila Shot Bars - Sip, shoot, or savor! Explore a variety of top-shelf tequilas.

Exotic Car Show - From Lambos to Ferraris - it's the perfect blend of horsepower and street style.

Lucha Libre Wrestling - High-flying, action-packed matches throughout the day.

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant - Pittsburgh's cutest competition

Salsa & Queso Competition - Cast your vote for your favorite taco truck!

Art Installations and Instagrammable Photo Ops - Perfect backdrops to capture the festival vibes.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

2:00 PM

WHERE:

EQT Park

1 Washington Federal Way, Washington, PA 15301

TICKETS

Starting at $79 - ON SALE NOW

General Admission - $79-$99

VIP - $159-$179

Private Suite prices vary

Tickets & information can be found here: tacosandtequilabuffalo.com.







