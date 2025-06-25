Wild Things Hold on in Middle Game After Early Scoring

June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A five-run first inning for the Wild Things and a strong defensive showing from Wagner Lagrange was enough to claim game two and even the series with the Crushers.

The Washington Wild Things completed the middle game of a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers, where they claimed a win during Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania at EQT Park.

The Wild Things struck first in the first inning with an entourage runs scored. Robert Chayka and Tommy Caufield reached base to start the game and Wagner Lagrange had the first RBI with a double, scoring Chayka. Tyreque Reed stepped up and had a two-RBI single, scoring Caufield and Lagrange. Andrew Czech then walked and Ethan Wilder scored Reed with an RBI single. Czech would conclude the scoring by reaching home on a wild pitch. The Wild Things led 5-0 after the first inning.

The Crushers responded quickly in the second inning after a Burle Dixon walk and then a Derek Vegas two-run home run to left. Right after, Jordan Harrison-Dudley walked and Davie Morgan would hit a two-run home run of his own. The inning halted after that, allowing the Wild Things to maintain their 5-4 lead.

The offense for both teams would be controlled, and neither team would score again after the first two innings, and the game would turn into a strong defensive showing. Wagner Lagrange led the way when he potentially saved the game for the Wild Things with a robbery at the wall in left, which could have scored multiple Crushers in the fourth. Lagrange also showcased his arm when he doubled up Scout Knotts, returning to first in the fifth.

The Wild Things would gain control on the mound as well, with Dominic Puccetti getting the win and Andrew Herbert grabbing the save. In between those two, Chad Coles, Ryan Chasse and Hector Garcia combined to throw three scoreless.

The final score would be 5-4 in favor of the Wild Things. Washington improves to 24-17 on the season, while Lake Erie falls to 19-19.

Game three of this series will be played on the road tomorrow to complete the series finale at Avon, Ohio. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Crushers Stadium.







