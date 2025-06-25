Klein Shuts Down Titans, Sets up Rubber Game

June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Zach Cameron

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Zach Cameron(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - Easton Klein (win, 3-2) blanked the Ottawa Titans (14-26) with a complete game shutout in a 7-0 defeat to the Tri-City ValleyCats (24-15) on Wednesday night.

Facing just four more than the minimum, Klein allowed four hits, walked one, and fanned five in the win. The complete game shutout marks the third time this season that an opposing pitcher has accomplished the feat against the Titans in 2025, joining Garrett Cooper (May 24) and Mike Reagan (June 6).

The ValleyCats got right-hander Shane Gray (loss, 1-4) in the bottom of the first, sending seven to the plate, adding two runs on three hits. With a leadoff single at first, Gray managed to get the Titans an out away from a scoreless frame before Oscar Campos lined a rocket to the gap in right-centre to make it 1-0. A few batters later, Josh Leslie legged out an infield single to plate a run to double the lead.

Gray would settle in, at one point retiring nine in a row. In the third, Josh Leslie's double plated to make it 3-0, as the ValleyCats executed a double steal with runners on the corners. In the fifth, Jake Reinisch clobbered a two-run blast to right to make it 5-0. Gray's night ended after five, allowing five runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Zach Cameron and newcomer Luke Powell each worked scoreless frames - until the ValleyCats plated two on three hits against Brandon Marklund in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

For the offence, the Titans had just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position in the loss - as Aaron Casillas' two-out double in the seventh was left aboard.

Along with Casillas, Dylan Driver, Justin Fogel, and Kaiden Cardoso each had hits - while Fogel also drew a walk. In total, the Titans had just five baserunners against Klein.

The Ottawa Titans finish their six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. The Titans will return home for their final series of June with a pre-Canada Day long weekend clash against the New Jersey Jackals on Friday. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.