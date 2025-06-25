Florence's Big Fifth Knocks out ThunderBotls

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls scored five runs in the fifth inning and the ThunderBolts couldn't overcome the deficit as they took a 7-2 loss in the middle game of the series at Thomas More Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

Windy City's Greg Duncan and Florence's Michael Barker, who pitched last season with the ThunderBolts, matched each other with shutout performances through the first three innings before the ThunderBolts (11-30) struck first in the fourth inning. With two outs, James Dunlap walked and stole second base. Josh Gibson doubled him home to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Florence (17-24) tied it up on a Hank Zeisler solo homer. They wouldn't trail again.

In the bottom of the fifth, Florence got four straight men on base with three singles and a walk. That brought home two runs to give them their first lead. Then, after a sacrifice fly, Anthony Brocato hit a two-run homer, making it 6-1.

The Thunderbolts had multiple chances to chip away at the deficit. They put their leadoff man on base in each of the final four innings but only mustered one more run. In the sixth, Christian Kuzemka and Oscar Serratos singled to put runners at the corners with no outs. The next batter, Dunlap, grounded into a double play, allowing Kuzemka to score but effectively ending the rally.

Florence pitchers induced two more double plays over the next two innings.

Barker (4-2), in his first start against his old team, earned the win, allowing just a run on four hits over five innings. Duncan (2-4) went 4.2 innings, allowing six runs, and took the loss.

The series wraps up with game three from Thomas More Stadium on Thursday night. Aaron Evers (2-3, 2.75) gets the start for the Bolts against Florence's ace, Jonaiker Villalobos (3-2, 5.54). First pitch is scheduled for 5:44 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







