Three Different Leads Not Enough in Brockton

Brockton, MA - The Boulders jumped out to a 4-0 second inning lead, but gave it right back in an eventual roller coaster 11-9 loss to the Brockton Rox in their series opener at Campanelli Stadium.

New York (17-21) opened the scoring on a bases loaded walk to CF Ryan Vogel, then added a two-run single by RF Ryan McCoy - who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three stolen bases - and saw SS Austin Dennis race home on an errant pickoff attempt by Rox starting pitcher Brendan O'Donnell.

But Mason Olson (ND / 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) gave back all four runs in the bottom of the second, capped by a three-run HR off the bat of aptly named 3B Trey Ciulla-Hall - the first of three big flies the Boulders' lefty served up.

Catcher Jack Scanlon's RBI single in the third put the Boulders back in front, but only until the Rox got a leadoff homer in the bottom half from 3B Evan Giordano. And Brockton would take their first lead at 6-5 later in the frame on CF Austin White's RBI single.

New York would nose ahead again, 8-6, thanks to three runs in the fourth, highlighted by RBI singles from DH Alfredo Marte and LF Isaac Bellony. And it would be 9-7 Boulders after Marte's RBI groundout plated McCoy in the top of the sixth.

But, after a scoreless & hitless inning of relief from LHP Coby Reeves in his pro debut, the Rox erupted for another four spot - this one vs. RHP's Joe Miceli and Parker Krugliewicz - featuring two ribby singles that sandwiched a bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly to account for the final margin.

Also of Note

* 1B Jason Agresti (1-for-5 with two runs scored) extended his hitting streak to 15 games on a third inning leadoff double

* The Boulders' leadoff batter reached base in five of the first six innings

* Every batter for the Boulders and Rox reached base at least once

Game Two of the series is on tap for tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, with first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 11:00am EDT.

