Klein Tosses Nine Inning Complete Game Shutout for the Win

June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (24-15) defeated the Ottawa Titans (14-26) 7-0 on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Hot Dog Appreciation Night presented by Snapple.

Tri-City got on the board in the first. Demias Jimerson greeted Shane Gray with a single. Oscar Campos plated Jimerson with a double. Jake Reinisch and Ian Walters walked. Josh Leslie picked up an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Leslie doubled in the fourth and proceeded to swipe third. Josue Urdaneta then walked. Leslie and Urdaneta executed a double steal to put Tri-City on top, 3-0.

The ValleyCats added in the fifth. David Glancy singled, and Reinisch belted a two-run jack, his eighth of the season to make it a 5-0 contest.

Tri-City tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth. Cam Jones singled off Brandon Marlund. Jimerson had a bunt single, and the ball was thrown away from AJ Wright. Jones scored and Jimerson went to third on the play. Glancy drove in Jimerson with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 7-0 advantage.

Easton Klein (3-2) earned the win. He tossed a nine inning complete game shutout, yielding four hits, walking one, and striking out five on 111 pitches. It was the second complete game shutout in the last week as Arlo Marynczak blanked the Down East Bird Dawgs in Saturday's 12-0 victory.

Gray (1-4) received the loss. He lasted five frames, giving up five runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Tri-City plays the rubber game tomorrow, Thursday, June 26 th. First pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | OTTAWA 0

W: Easton Klein (3-2)

L: Shane Gray (1-4)

Time of Game: 2:17

Attendance: 2,410

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. June 26 th is 90's Night/Youth Baseball Night #2. Stay for postgame fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. Jam out to our 90's Night playlist, wear fun outfits, and take part in old school trivia.

For Youth Baseball Night #2, Little Leagues are encouraged to wear their team uniforms. They will have the chance to walk around the warning track as part of our Baseball Buddies program prior to the game by meeting at Sam's Hot Corner on the third base concourse by Section 170/230 at 6:10 PM. Plus, they will have the opportunity to take part in On-Field Contests, Junior PA, and Junior Broadcast.

Additionally, it will be the second of three Collar City Cats nights of the season. Tri-City will be wearing its special cream-colored jerseys to honor Troy's rich industrial and baseball heritage. Special merchandise will be available in the store in SouthPaw's Den and can be also purchased prior to the game online. You can purchase tickets here, call 518-629-CATS (2287), or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







