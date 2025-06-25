Mud Monsters & Williams Dominate the Bird Dawgs

June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, MS - Brandon Williams (3-2) was untouchable in his seven-inning effort today against the Down East Bird Dawgs (15-24). The Mud Monsters (19-22) won the second game of the series thanks to brilliant pitching and stringing hits together in a couple of innings. Williams followed up the nine innings by Tyree Thompson last night with seven innings and no runs giving up only two hits.

Williams set down the first 16 batters that he faced in the ballgame, including three strikeouts. He finished his day by striking out Emmanuel Tapia (1-for-4) and Trotter Harlan (0-for-4). Williams was using his sinker and his slider very effectively as he breezed through the first five innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Cash (1-for-4) had the first hit of the day for either team. Kasten Furr (0-for-2, 2 BB) reached on a walk against Drew Durst, and two batters later, Brayland Skinner (1-for-4) lined a single to center bringing home two runs. Travis Holt (1-for-3) brough home Skinner with a single to right field.

Roberto Gonzalez (0-for-3, 2 R) walked and came around to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Samil De La Rosa (1-for-2) doubled and scored on a Karell Paz (1-for-4) double to left field. Paz scored on an RBI groundout by Gonzalez giving the Mud Monsters their sixth run.

Williams was backed by both Chris Barraza and Jackson Smith in the eighth and ninth innings. Barraza pitched a perfect eighth inning striking out a batter with Smith giving up a run on three hits in the ninth inning also striking out a batter. Smith pitched after being re-signed prior to Tuesday's game having not pitched in a month.

The Mud Monsters are back at it Thursday night - GOLF NIGHT - Greens with Envy from Trustmark Park against the Down East Bird Dawgs with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 CDT.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.