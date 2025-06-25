Five-Run Fifth Fuels Florence Comeback Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, bounced back to defeat Windy City 7-2 on Wednesday morning.

Michael Barker grabbed the ball for Florence for his third start of the season but first after being moved from the bullpen to the rotation. Barker allowed just one run in the fourth inning but looked strong in five innings of work to pick up his team-high fourth win of the season. The seven punchouts and five complete frames were both season highs for Barker in 2025.

Florence received a solo blast from Captain Hank Zeisler in the fourth inning, which tied the game at 1-1. The homer was Zeisler's 10th of the season which already ties his mark from his All-Star season in 2024.

The fifth inning was the difference in this one where the offense as a whole finally got to Windy City's starter, Greg Duncan. With three singles in a row, a sacrifice fly, and a two-run shot from Anthony Brocato, the Y'alls plated five in the frame to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Brocato's blast was his first of the season and in all three of his starts this year he has registered multi-hit games.

Matt Fernandez and Max Whitesell were the names called upon from the bullpen to finish the ballgame. Fernandez piggybacked Barker with two more clean innings allowing just one run but looked efficient. Whitesell continued his great start in Florence with two more shutout innings to close out the 7-2 win. The Wright State alum has now gone four scoreless frames to begin his professional career.

Once again we have another rubber match at Thomas More Stadium when the Y'alls return Thursday night, looking to steal the series against Windy City. Florence sends LHP Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound to face Windy City's Aaron Evers. The first pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET on Thirsty Thursday.







