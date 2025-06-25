Boomers Shut out at Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped the middle game of the mid-week series at Joliet by a 7-0 score on Wednesday.

Schaumburg did not put the leadoff man on base in the game and fell behind early as Joliet scored three runs, two unearned, in the second. The Slammers added four in the fourth with two more unearned. Banks Tolley totaled three hits in the loss while Anthony Calarco added two. Christian Fedko saw his league best 38 game on-base streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing. The streak was at 43 dating back to the 2024 campaign.

Cole Cook suffered the loss on the mound. The pitching staff posted 11 consecutive outs from the fourth into the eighth and did not allow a run after the fourth. Aaron Glickstein logged a scoreless frame while Kai Taylor tossed two perfect in his pro debut and Nick Paciorek spun a scoreless eighth.

The Boomers (26-15) wrap up the series on Thursday night with another 6:35pm contest. RHP Eric Turner (4-1, 4.31) is scheduled to start against LHP Gunnar Kines (3-2, 5.06). The Boomers return home on June 27 to begin the longest homestand of the season, nine games spanning through the 4th of July, with tons of fun in store. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







