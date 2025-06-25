Boomers Shut out at Joliet
June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped the middle game of the mid-week series at Joliet by a 7-0 score on Wednesday.
Schaumburg did not put the leadoff man on base in the game and fell behind early as Joliet scored three runs, two unearned, in the second. The Slammers added four in the fourth with two more unearned. Banks Tolley totaled three hits in the loss while Anthony Calarco added two. Christian Fedko saw his league best 38 game on-base streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing. The streak was at 43 dating back to the 2024 campaign.
Cole Cook suffered the loss on the mound. The pitching staff posted 11 consecutive outs from the fourth into the eighth and did not allow a run after the fourth. Aaron Glickstein logged a scoreless frame while Kai Taylor tossed two perfect in his pro debut and Nick Paciorek spun a scoreless eighth.
The Boomers (26-15) wrap up the series on Thursday night with another 6:35pm contest. RHP Eric Turner (4-1, 4.31) is scheduled to start against LHP Gunnar Kines (3-2, 5.06). The Boomers return home on June 27 to begin the longest homestand of the season, nine games spanning through the 4th of July, with tons of fun in store. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Taylor Hits 8th Homer of Season as Otters Fall - Evansville Otters
- Grizzlies Rally in Eighth to Clip Evansville - Gateway Grizzlies
- Jackals Ride Strong Third Inning in Win over Miners - New Jersey Jackals
- Jackals Ride Strong Third Inning to Win over Miners - New Jersey Jackals
- Boomers Shut out at Joliet - Schaumburg Boomers
- Klein Tosses Nine Inning Complete Game Shutout for the Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Klein Shuts Down Titans, Sets up Rubber Game - Ottawa Titans
- Mud Monsters & Williams Dominate the Bird Dawgs - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Early Scoring Holds up as Crushers Fall 5-4 in Washington - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things Hold on in Middle Game After Early Scoring - Washington Wild Things
- Boulders Roll over Rox - New York Boulders
- Offense Stalls as Bird Dawgs Drop Game 2 in Pearl - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Five-Run Fifth Fuels Florence Comeback Win - Florence Y'alls
- Florence's Big Fifth Knocks out ThunderBotls - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Three Different Leads Not Enough in Brockton - New York Boulders
- Cruz Leads Otters in Offensive Showing - Evansville Otters
- Grizzlies Stumble in Loss to Otters - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Boomers Shut out at Joliet
- Three-Run Eighth Sinks Boomers
- Boomers Rally from Down 8-0 to Win Series
- Extra-Base Hits Lead Boomers to 25th Victory
- Windy City Rallies Past Boomers