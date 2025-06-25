Boulders Roll over Rox

June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton, MA - Unlike last night, an early Boulders lead stood up as they evened their three-game series at Campanelli Stadium, holding off the Rox for an 8-4 win.

New York (18-21) went up 2-0 in the top of the third inning, which started with back-to-back doubles from DH Austin Dennis and RF Ryan McCoy ; then McCoy stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by LF Alfredo Marte.

After Brockton (19-21) got a run back in the fifth, the Boulders opened the top of the sixth with a walk and four straight hits - including a two-run double by SS Fritz Genther and 3B Santino Rosso 's RBI single - sending Rox starter Jared Henry to the showers. New York's 6-1 lead was reduced to 6-3 in the bottom half on an RBI triple by DH Hemmanuel Rosario and sacrifice fly off the bat of C Derek Bender.

Boulders RHP Emmett Bice earned his first professional win (6 IP, 3 R, 8 H, 2 BB, 2 K), with the trio of righty relievers Scott Harper, Parker Krugliewicz, and Tyler Vail pitching an inning apiece.

Vail closed the game on a comeback grounder by Bender, who was up with the bases loaded.

Also of Note

* C Jason Agresti (2-for-5 with a run scored) extended his hitting streak to 16 games

* McCoy (2-for-6, run, 2 RBI) extended his hitting streak to 11 games and stole his fourth base of the series

* 2B Kyle Hess, in his pro debut, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single

* For the fourth straight game, every Boulders batter reached base at least once

The rubber match of the series is on tap for tomorrow (Thursday) night, with first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 7:00pm EDT.

