Early Scoring Holds up as Crushers Fall 5-4 in Washington

June 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers (19-19) and Washington Wild Things (24-17) each scored a crooked number early on in Wednesday's game, but with zeroes flashed on the scoreboard the rest of the game, Washington's inning proved enough for a 5-4 win.

Washington's first six batters reached in the bottom of the 1st. A Crushers error was followed by a single, double, two singles, a walk, then one more single against LHP Jack Eisenbarger. LF Wagner Lagrange, DH Tyreque Reed, and SS Ethan Wilder logged RBIs in a five-run frame.

The Crushers responded in kind, though. In the top of the 2nd, C Derek Vegas blasted his first Crushers homer, a two-run homer to get on the board. Then, 2B Davie Morgan got in on the party with a two-run homer of his own a few batters later. All of a sudden the Crushers were within just a run.

Eisenbarger settled down on the mound. While he gave up some baserunners through his five innings, his defense gave him plenty of help. The Crushers turned four double plays on Wednesday. Derek Vegas completed a strike 'em out, throw 'em out in the 2nd, then 3B Alfredo Gonzalez made an incredible play at the hot corner in the 3rd. He slapped a tag down on Tyreque Reed trying to escape back to the bag, then fired across the diamond for a 5-3 inning ending double play.

Unfortunately for the Crushers, the Wild Things pitchers settled down as well. Starter Dominic Puccetti got through five innings having given up just the four-spot in the 2nd.

The Crushers bullpen dueled it out with the Wild Things in the late innings. RHP Michael Spinozzi tossed two scoreless frames, then LHP Kenny Pierson logged a scoreless 8th inning. However, the bats never came around again in the game, and for the second straight day the Crushers managed runs in just one inning. The Wild Things walked away with a tight 5-4 victory, a score that lasted all the way from the 2nd inning.

Dominic Puccetti (2-1) got the win, and Jack Eisenbarger (2-2), despite getting through five innings, was plagued by his 1st inning. Andrew Herbert (5) set down Lake Erie in the 9th for the save.

For the first time in two weeks, the Crushers are finally heading home! They'll finish up the home-and-home series with the Wild Things tomorrow, June 25th at Crushers Stadium on another Thirsty Thursday! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.