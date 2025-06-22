Lack of Focus, Homers Sink Lake Erie in Series Finale

Brockton, MA - The Lake Erie Crushers (18-18) were upended by the New England sunshine, home runs, and perhaps a lack of focus on Sunday afternoon. They dropped the final game of the series to the Brockton Rox (18-20) by a score of 16-5.

It was all sunshine and rainbows in the opening frame. The Crushers put together three straight hits off the bats of SS Jarrod Watkins, 3B Alfredo Gonzalez, and DH Vincent Byrd Jr. to set up a three-run 1st inning. 1B Scout Knotts and LF Burle Dixon snagged RBIs on sacrifices, and like Friday night the Crushers got out early.

They added on with RBI singles by C Derek Vegas and CF Dario Gomez in the 4th, and it was looking to be another great offensive showing by Lake Erie after their 14 hit performance on Saturday night.

But then a chink in the armor was revealed against RHP Anthony Escobar in the bottom of the 4th. On a routine double play ball, 2B Zach Campbell picked his head up a little too early, and the ball scooted under him for an error. Moments later the Rox got on the board with an RBI fielder's choice by 2B Evan Giordano.

Then in the 5th Rox became the first team in 2025 to figure out Escobar. A fly ball into the sun in left field fell past the squinting eyes of Burle Dixon, leading to a two-run homer from the next batter, 3B Trey Ciulla-Hall. Then a walk and a hit-by-pitch with two outs brought up DH Derek Bender, who took Escobar deep once again, this time for a three-run homer, giving Brockton a 6-5 lead after five innings.

The two homers in the 5th were the first two Escobar had surrendered all season long, and while Escobar's night was done after the frame, the Rox bats were not.

In the 7th, LHP Kenny Pierson inherited two runners from RHP Brandon Scheurer, and with the bases loaded Pierson plunked Evan Giordano to extend the Brockton lead to 7-5. Then, LF Tommy Kretzler popped a ball up in foul territory that Alfredo Gonzalez had a perfect look at. He kept his feet still and looking into the sun, the ball dropped behind him. Kretzler sent the next pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam, effectively ending the game right there.

The Rox put home five more runs in the 8th inning, but by then the Crushers offense had been put in park. Davie Morgan got the final out of the inning, and officially has an 0.00 professional ERA. Brockton walked away with a 16-5 win and a home series victory.

After a needed day off tomorrow, the Crushers will head homeward from the east to take on the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday, June 24th. First pitch is at 7:05pm ET - part of a home and home split with the Central division foe.

The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things for another Thirsty Thursday! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

