Late Comeback Falls Short for Grizzlies

June 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies almost put forth another one of their patented comebacks on Sunday night against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, but left the tying run at third base in the ninth inning after trailing by sixth in the eighth in an 8-7 loss at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

The Mud Monsters got on the board with three runs in the top of the third inning against Lukas Veinbergs (2-3), and then plated a fourth run on four straight hits with two outs in the fifth inning to go up 4-0. Gateway's bats were unable to catch up to Mississippi starter Luis Devers (4-3) until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Mark Shallenberger kept his bat hot with a two-run home run, with his second dinger in as many nights making the score 4-2.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, their bullpen faltered in the seventh and eighth, as Jett Thielke surrendered a two-out, three-run home run that just cleared the short wall in right field to make it 7-2, and Mississippi also plated a run against Bennett Stice in the eighth to go ahead 8-2. Those runs would prove critical, as after Devers departed the game in favor of Sergio Sanchez in the eighth, the Grizzlies began their comeback.

Gabe Holt and Victor Castillo led off the frame with a walk and single, respectively, and D.J. Stewart brought both men home with a screaming line-drive, three-run home run over the high wall in left field, cutting the deficit in half and making the score 8-5. Then, in the ninth, Jose Alvarez led off with a walk, and Castillo worked a two-out base-on-balls, forcing Mississippi to make another pitching change.

On Chris Barraza's first pitch to Stewart, he swung and drove the ball to left-center field, bidding for a three-run, walk-off homer, but settled for an RBI double high up on the outfield wall, making the score 8-6. A wild pitch by Barraza then brought in Castillo to draw the Grizzlies within a run and send the tying run to third base. But Shallenberger could not be the hero a second time, flying out to left field as the visitors escaped and avoided the three-game sweep.

Following the series win over the Mud Monsters, the Grizzlies will have an off day on Monday before resuming their nine-game home stand on Tuesday night, June 24, back at Arsenal BG Ballpark against the Evansville Otters. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, with Claudio Galva getting the start on the mound for the home team.







Frontier League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.