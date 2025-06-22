Boomers Rally from Down 8-0 to Win Series

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers posted a rally for the ages, coming back from down 8-0 in the fourth inning to walk off with an 11-10 victory on a single from Andrew Sojka in the finale of a weekend series.

Sojka's heroics came with two outs moments after Christian Fedko tied the game with a single to score Kyle Fitzgerald, who opened the ninth with a base hit.

Windy City plated two runs in the second, five in the third and another in the fourth to build an 8-0 advantage. Schaumburg announced the game was far from over in the bottom of the fourth when Aaron Simmons doubled home two. Fitzgerald lifted a sacrifice fly to draw the Boomers within 8-3. Windy City kept adding on, answering the Boomers with a single run in the fifth. Sojka smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to bring the Boomers within 9-5. Windy City scored again in the sixth but three different pitchers posted zeroes to set the stage for the frantic finish.

Fedko lifted a sacrifice fly to bring the Boomers within 10-6 in sixth. Anthony Calarco hit the 50-RBI mark for the season with a 458-foot three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to a run and set the stage for the ninth inning rally.

Sojka finished with three hits and three RBIs, running his total to 14 for the week. Banks Tolley also logged three hits as the Boomers totaled 14. Fedko totaled two hits while driving home two. Calarco finished with three RBIs. Mitch White earned the win in relief.

