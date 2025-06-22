Bird Dawgs Hold off ValleyCats for Series-Saving Win

June 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs held off a late push from Tri-City to earn a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon, tying the series at three games apiece

The Bird Dawgs struck first as Yassel Pino hit a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.

Jaylen Smith extended the lead in the sixth with a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Tri-City scored its first runs in the seventh when Ian Walters hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The ValleyCats threatened in the ninth but came up short. Josh Leslie hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run, but Tri-City left two on base as the Bird Dawgs held on for a 4-3 win.

Drew Henderson (2-0) made his first start for the Bird Dawgs and earned the win, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Nate Roof secured the save, pitching the ninth inning and allowing one run on one hit.

Stephen Still (4-2) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits in four innings of relief. Tri-City starter Cam Jones pitched two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

The Bird Dawgs tied the series at three and improved to 14-23 as they head to Mississippi for a six-game road trip. Game 1 against the Mud Monsters is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT on June 24 at Trustman Park.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

