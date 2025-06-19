Smith's Late Hit Seals Bird Dawgs Wild Comeback Win

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs rallied from an early five-run deficit and stormed back with a three-homer fifth inning, edging the Tri-City ValleyCats 9-8 on Thursday night.

Tri-City jumped in front, plating one run in the first and four in the second to take a five-run lead.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the second as Ali LaPread hit the first home run of his professional career with Jaylen Smith on base to cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the top of the third, the ValleyCats added two runs with back-to-back RBI singles hit by Josue Urdaneta and Demias Jimerson to take a 7-2 lead.

The Bird Dawgs clawed back in the fifth when Tyler Blaum hit a two-RBI single, Stephen DiTomaso launched a two-run homer, and Emmanuel Tapia hit a moonshot 430 feet to right field to tie the game at 7.

Ian Walters scored on a passed ball in the seventh to give the ValleyCats an 8-7 advantage.

The Bird Dawgs took the lead in the eighth as Jaylen Smith ripped a single to right to score two runs to make it 9-8.

Brandon Kaminer (1-1) earned the win for the Bird Dawgs, allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking out six over five innings in relief of Nate Lamb, who allowed six earned runs on nine hits in four innings.

Austin Dill (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits. Mikell Manzano started for the ValleyCats, tossing 4 2/3 innings and giving up seven hits and seven runs.

The Bird Dawgs improved to 12-22 and snapped an eight-game home losing streak. Game 4 of the series against Tri-City is set for Friday, June 20, at 7 p.m.

