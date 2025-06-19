Jackals Finale against Crushers Cancelled After Three Innings

June 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - Thursday's series finale between the New Jersey Jackals (12-22) and the Lake Erie Crushers (17-16) has been cancelled due to weather conditions and declared a no-contest. The two teams played three innings with the Jackals leading 2-0 at the point of cancellation.

No stats will count from today's game. However, Jalon Long tossed three innings, allowing zero runs with five strikeouts. Offensively, Jake DeLeo scored on a wild pitch to put the Jackals up 1-0 in the bottom of the second. A few pitches later, Miguel Gomez singled in Taylor Olmstead.

The Jackals hit the road for a nine game trip starting with a weekend set in Trois-Rivieres. First pitch for the opener on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







