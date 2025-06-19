Wild Things Shut Otters out in Game 1 of Doubleheader

EVANSVILLE, In. - The Wild Things got a great start from Dominic Puccetti in game one of Thursday's doubleheader at Bosse Field, as he went six innings for his first pro win.

Washington scored the only run of the game on a balk call in the sixth inning. Wagner Lagrange was at the plate with the bases full and seemingly had flied to center and the track before, as things calmed, a balk had been called allowing Ethan Wilder to score and give Washington the lead. Lagrange had a nine-game hit streak snapped as he flied to center anyway, but the lone run was in.

Puccetti twirled Washington's 11th quality start of the season and his second in what was his fourth pro start. He allowed three hits and walked two with three strikeouts. Andrew Herbert allowed a seventh-inning single but struck out the side, stranding the tying run at first, to grab his third save of the season.

The Wild Things and Otters will now play game two, which will begin at 8:50/7:50 p.m. CT.







