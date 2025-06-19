Things Sweep Doubleheader with Comeback Victory

June 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things used a five-run sixth to go ahead, got insurance from Ethan Wilder in the seventh and hung on to defeat Evansville 8-6 in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader, sweeping it in the process to split the four-game set in Evansville.

The Otters plated four in the second inning on an LJ Jones two-run homer and a two-run single by Graham Brown against Washington starter Cael Chatham, scoring their first runs of the night in the process. It took a bit, but Washington broke through with a run in the fifth on a wild pitch thrown by Ross Thompson to make it 4-1.

That came in the midst of a scoreless, hitless, two-inning outing for Ryan Chasse, in which he struck out four to continue settling things down for the Wild Things after Chatham got a zero in the third. The Wild Things then got an RBI double from Jeff Liquori, an RBI groundout from Sammy Infante and an RBI knock from Three Hillier to tie things at 4-4 in the sixth. It was Hillier's first professional hit in his third trip. Later in the frame, Tommy Caufield delivered the lead on a two-run double, making the score 6-4.

Ethan Wilder hit a two-run homer, his second of the season and series, to extend the lead to 8-4 in the seventh before Evansville got two unearned runs in the bottom half. Andrew Herbert was able to navigate through it and seal the win.

Washington, fresh off the doubleheader sweep, its second in five days, heads to Florence to open a series with the Y'alls Friday night at 7:03 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.