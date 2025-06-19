Grizzlies Lose Rubber Game to Boomers

June 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies had an early 2-1 lead in the rubber game of the three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday night, but gave up two home runs in a four-run fifth inning that sealed their fate in a 5-2 loss at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

The Boomers loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning against Gage Vailes (2-1), but got just one run on a double-play ground ball off the bat of Anthony Calarco to take a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies answered in the bottom of the frame when Gabe Holt and Victor Castillo led off with back-to-back singles against Schaumburg starter Cole Cook (4-1), with Mark Shallenberger hitting a two-run single to center field with two outs to make it 2-1 Grizzlies.

Vailes was able to work around traffic on the bases in the next few frames as well to hold the lead, but the dam broke for the Gateway starter in the fifth inning when Andrew Sojka tied the score on a leadoff solo home run, making the score 2-2 with his ninth RBI of the series. After a walk and a single, Michael Gould put the Boomers ahead with his third homer of the series, a three-run shot to left field.

Bennett Stice and Jett Thielke were able to keep Schaumburg off the board the rest of the way, as both pitched two scoreless innings in their pro debuts after being signed earlier in the day, but the Grizzlies were also unable to solve Cook for the rest of the game, as the left-hander pitched eight innings and struck out nine for the 5-2 win.

Now at 20-15 on the season, Gateway will look to bounce back when their home stand continues Friday, June 20, when they welcome the Mississippi Mud Monsters to Sauget for the first time. Ben Harris will make his home debut on the mound for the Grizzlies, while Mississippi will counter with Joshua Paulina. First pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.







