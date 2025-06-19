Cook Pitches Boomers Past Gateway

SAUGET, Ill. - Cole Cook faced just one over the minimum from the second inning through the eighth and the Schaumburg Boomers rallied to a 5-2 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday night to capture two-of-three in the series.

The Boomers scored in the first inning for a third consecutive game. Alec Craig singled, Bren Spillane walked and Andrew Sojka singled to load the bases. A double play allowed the first run to cross. Gateway tallied two runs with two outs in the bottom of the first but could do little the rest of the way. Cook did not allow a hit after the fourth and worked eight innings for a third consecutive start, striking out nine to earn his fourth win. Sojka tied the game in the fifth with a leadoff solo homer and Michael Gould blasted his third homer over the past two contests to hand Schaumburg the lead.

Sojka finished 3-for-5 at the plate as the Boomers totaled 10 hits. Gould totaled a pair of hits as did Aaron Simmons. Mitch White faced the minimum in the bottom of the ninth to collect his fourth save of the year.

The Boomers (24-12) continues the roadtrip with a pair of games at Windy City beginning at 6:35pm on Friday night. RHP Eric Turner (4-1, 3.64) is slated to start the series opener.







