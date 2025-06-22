Early Offence Not Enough, Titans Drop Finale

Ottawa Titans utility player Tim Holyk

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans' (13-25) early lead was not enough, falling 7-2 to the New York Boulders (17-20) on Sunday night.

The Titans jumped out in front in the opening half inning for a third consecutive game in the series, this time against rookie lefty Isaac Rohde (win, 1-0), thanks to a two-out rally. With two on base, Tim Holyk returned to the lineup with an RBI single to left field to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

In the third, the Titans added another - with Aaron Casillas' leadoff double coming across to score on a two-out knock from Michael Mugan. Over the first five innings of the game, the Titans left nine runners on base - including runners in scoring position across that stretch.

Returning to the rotation, left-hander Grant Larson (loss, 3-5) pitched well over the first four frames, silencing the Boulders' bats to keep his side in front.

In the fifth, the Boulders broke through to tie the game. Ryan Vogel and Alfredo Marte each connected with RBI singles to pull level at two.

Back out for the sixth, a hit batter and walk to open the inning sparked a Boulders rally, as the home side added three to take the lead for good. A Santino Rosso single, an Austin Dennis double, and a throwing error by catcher Bradlee Preap on a stolen base attempt with runners on the corners led to the night ending for Larson down by three.

In total, the southpaw allowed five runs over six frames, allowing six hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out three in the loss.

Following six quality innings from Rohde, the Boulders turned to rookie right-hander Scott Harper (save, 1), who put the Titans' bats to rest with three scoreless frames. In total, the Titans had just one base runner over the final five innings, as Boulders' pitching retired 15 of the final 16 that came to the plate.

Dazon Cole bounced back with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen - then Pablo Garabitos allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in the eighth, as the Boulders extended their lead to 7-2.

Canadian Tim Holyk shined in his return from the Injured List with a 2-for-3 performance, which included a double, a walk, and an RBI.

