Tri-City Falls Short in Series Finale

June 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Tri-City ValleyCats (23-14) were defeated 4-3 by the Down East Bird Dawgs (14-23) on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

Cam Jones served as the opener for Tri-City and received a no-decision. He tossed two shutout frames, yielding two hits, and striking out three.

Down East opened the scoring in the third. Cole Hill singled off Stephen Still before Yassel Pino drilled a two-run blast to give the Bird Dawgs a 2-0 lead.

Pino singled in the sixth, and stole second. Trotter Harlan then walked. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Jaylen Smith drove Pino and Harlan with a single to provide Down East with a 4-0 advantage.

The ValleyCats jumped on the Bird Dawgs' bullpen in the seventh. Oscar Campos greeted Drew Durst with a single. Afterward, Jake Reinisch walked before Ian Walters brought in two with a double to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The 'Cats showed life in the ninth. David Glancy picked up a one-out single off Nate Roof. Reinisch walked and Walters was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases. Josh Leslie entered as a pinch-hitter and lifted a sac fly to make it a 4-3 affair. Walters and Reinisch then went to second and third, respectively on a wild pitch. Roof induced a lineout from John McHenry to seal the win for Down East. Roof had an inning of work and collected his second save.

Drew Henderson (3-0) earned the win. He pitched six scoreless frames, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out seven.

Still (4-2) received the loss. He went four innings, giving up four runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before beginning a three-game series against the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, June 24th. First pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | DOWN EAST 4 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Drew Henderson (3-0)

L: Stephen Still (4-2)

S: Nate Roof (2)

Attendance: 1,016

Time of Game: 2:28

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" to face Ottawa on June 24th, where it will be Workforce Development Night presented by Ferguson and Paylocity. There will be a career fair taking place on the concourse with local businesses. Underwritten tickets are available in limited quantities for high schoolers, college students, and community members. Fill out this form to request these tickets.

Capital Bank and Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte have joined forces to provide complimentary tickets to those with peanut allergies on June 24th. Fill out this form to request tickets. For individual tickets, click here. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







