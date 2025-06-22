Y'alls Brushed Away by Washington

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to Washington 9-5 on Sunday night, dropping the three-game series. After a 5-1-week last week, Florence goes 1-5 this week and falls six games below .500.

Washington opened the ballgame with a two-run shot off of Y'alls lefty, Evan Webster. The Southpaw settled in immediately retiring the next 14 batters in a row before back-to-back walks in the sixth. Webster tossed a season-high six innings allowing just two runs but he is dealt the loss for his third of the season.

The offense finally got to Washington's starter, Kobe Foster, in the sixth when back-to-back doubles from Anthony Brocato and TJ Reeves pushed across a run to make it 2-1 Washington. Both Brocato and Reeves had three hits in the ballgame accounting for six of Florence's nine hits on the night.

The Wild Things put the game out of reach in the seventh and eighth when they rattled off three and four-run innings respectively. Carter Hines came out of the bullpen for Webster and after a quick two outs, an error by centerfielder, Tyler Shaneyfelt, brought home two unearned runs for Washington. In the same inning, an error by Armani Smith brought a Washington runner to third, who would score on a wild pitch to make it three unearned against Hines. In the eighth, Washington ambushed Jett Lodes for four more runs on six hits making it a 9-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the eighth. Florence threatened with the bases loaded and two away. Mike Ballard, making his second professional start, shot one through the middle for a two-run single to make it a 9-3. Ballard now has five RBIs in his first two starts for the Y'alls in 2025. Adding a little bit of drama in the ninth, Florence loaded the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch brought home Shaneyfelt to make it 9-4, but a baserunning mistake from Brocato erased a runner at third for the first out. A sacrifice fly from Armani Smith made it 9-5 and the Y'alls would once again load the bases with two away shortly after. Ballard put a charge in one but was put away on the flyout to center to end the ballgame.

Florence gets an off day on Monday before returning to Thomas More Stadium to open a three-game series versus the Windy City ThunderBolts. RHP Shaun Gamelin will take the mound for Florence, while Windy City's pitcher is TBA. First pitch is set for 6:36 on $2 Tuesday but also Grimace Takeover Night, presented by McDonald's Seyferth. Fans are encouraged to bring in pop-tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charity who will be collecting throughout the game!







