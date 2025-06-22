Boulders Stop 4-Game Skid, Salvage Series Finale
June 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY -- Backed by strong pitching and timely hitting, The New York Boulders snapped their four- game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Ottawa Titans in the series finale at Clover Stadium.
Ottawa (13-25) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by 1B Tim Holyk off LHP Isaac Rohde (W / 6 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 3 K).
New York grabbed its first lead in the bottom of the sixth on 3B Santino Rosso 's RBI single, then extended to a 5-2 cushion when 2B Fritz Genther scored on an error and SS Austin Dennis plated Rosso with an RBI double.
A two-run eighth capped the scoring with a sac fly from Vogel and another RBI single for Marte, while RHP Scott Harper slammed the door with a three-inning save, the first of his career.
Also of Note * RF Ryan McCoy (1-for-5) extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in his final at-bat * 1B Jason Agresti (1-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a second inning single * The Boulders' leadoff batter reached base in every inning but the first
After an off-day tomorrow (Monday), the Boulders open a six-game road to Brockton and Trois-Rivieres with the first of three against the Rox. First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.
All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com.
