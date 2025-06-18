Boulders and Capitales Suspended Due to Rain

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and Québec Capitales had the second of their three-game series at Clover Stadium suspended by rain in the top of the 7th inning with the score tied, 4-4.

The game will resume at 6pm EDT tomorrow (Thursday), with a Québec runner on first base and two outs. DH Cristian Inoa smacked an RBI single through the left side of the infield, scoring CF Marc-Antoine Lebreux, mere seconds before umpire crew chief Gary Glover called for the tarp.

The series finale gets underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game Two, and will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Boulders fell behind 2-0 in the second inning Wednesday night, then got a run back in the bottom half on C Jack Scanlon 's sacrifice fly that scored 2B Fritz Genther, who'd drawn a leadoff walk and moved to third base on LF Isaac Bellony 's infield single that was thrown wide of first by Capitales 3B Anthony Quirion.

The Caps went up 3-1 in the fifth on Inoa's solo HR vs. RHP Emmett Bice, only to see the Boulders tie the game on RF Ryan McCoy 's opposite field two-run HR in the bottom of the fifth against Québec RHP Ty Buckner.

New York grabbed its first lead of the night in the home sixth; Scanlon's RBI single plated 1B Christian Ficca, who led the inning off with a double and moved to third on a Bellony ground ball back to Buckner.

A light rain started to fall at 8:29pm EDT, and play was eventually halted at 8:58pm.

