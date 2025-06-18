Boomers Swing Past Gateway

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - A night after the Gateway Grizzlies scored nine times in the second, the Schaumburg Boomers returned the favor by plating nine runs in the top of the sixth to notch a 17-10 win in the middle game of the mid-week series.

For the second consecutive night the Boomers raced to a 4-0 lead. Christian Fedko singled home a run in the first and Andrew Sojka added a two-run double. Bren Spillane doubled home a run in the second but Gateway was able to tie the score in the third, using back-to-back homers. Michael Gould handed the Boomers a brief lead in the fourth with a solo homer, his first as a pro, but Gateway again tied the score in the bottom of the frame.

The nine-run sixth was ignited on a go-ahead two-run double from Spillane. Banks Tolley logged an RBI single with two outs and Sojka followed with a three-run double. Gould, who became the 11th player to homer for the Boomers this season, added a three-run blast to cap the scoring. Anthony Calarco also added a two-run homer in the seventh.

Derek Salata worked five innings to earn the win and even his record at 3-3. The offense slugged 15 hits. Gould finished with four hits and four RBIs. Spillane logged three hits and three RBIs. Sojka drove home five and has plated nine in the two games of the series.

The Boomers (23-12) conclude the brief three game visit to the St. Louis area on Thursday night at 6:30pm. LHP Cole Cook (3-1, 3.86) is scheduled to start opposite RHP Gage Vailes (2-0, 4.88).







