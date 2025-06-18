Wild Things Drop Middle Game, First Loss When Scoring 10+ this Season

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Evansville hit seven home runs to account for all 15 of its runs in the second game of the series Wednesday at Bosse Field, en route to knocking off the Wild Things 15-12. The Wild Things got homers from three players and multi-hit nights from three in defeat.

Evansville got to Jordan DiValerio for a pair of homers in the first inning. Two of the four runs on two homers were earned against the Washington righty. A three-run homer by JT Benson and a solo shot by Keenan Taylor made it 4-0 Otters.

Washington got a pair back in the second on Ethan Wilder's first long ball of the season, a two-run shot making it 4-2. But the Otters got those runs right back in the bottom of the inning on the first of two Graham Brown two-run homers on the night.

The Wild Things plated eight in the third on four hits. With the bases full, Andrew Czech singled home a run, Wagner Lagrange brought one in with a ground ball that went for an error and Ethan Wilder walked to bring one in, making it 6-5. The next hitter, Jeff Liquori, cleared the bases of the runners and reached himself with a three-run double to give Washington an 8-6 advantage. Kadon Morton stepped up next and hit his second homer of the season, a two-run shot to make it 10-6.

Again, it didn't last long. The Otters got a three-run homer from JJ Cruz and a two-run shot by Brown to pull ahead 11-10 in the bottom half. In the fourth, Tyreque Reed literally left the stadium with a two-run shot to give Washington a 12-11 lead. That lead was short-lived as LJ Jones homered in the bottom of the fourth to tie things at 12-12.

They stayed that way until a three-run homer to left center by Dennis Pierce, the Otters leadoff man, off Chad Coles in the seventh, that made it 15-12, which turned out the final.

The seven home runs allowed are the most in a game this season and the 15 runs are as well. However, offensively, the Wild Things scored in double digits for the sixth time but fell for the first time when doing so.

Liquori had three hits and three RBI. Wilder added three runs batted in.

The Wild Things will look to right the ship a bit tomorrow when they meet the Otters in a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. CT.







